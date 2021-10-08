SPOILERS: This Is What Happens to James Bond at the End of ‘No Time to Die'

And now, Craig's tenure as Bond is complete in No Time to Die and fans of the franchise want to know: Is there an end credits scene?

Daniel Craig's James Bond adventures have a few hallmarks. The first "Blond Bond" made his on-screen debut in what is arguably the best film in the franchise's history: 2006's Casine Royale. The sprawling spy epic featured clean and vibrant cinematography, top performances, and brutal, hard-hitting action sequences that left fans reeling long after they were done. Heck, I can still feel the chair scene.

Does 'No Time to Die' have an end credits sequence?

It doesn't seem that long ago that we were watching Vesper Lynd's lifeless body drown in Venice's water, and now, we're seeing Craig bid his farewell to the franchise. While the follow-up Bond flicks didn't quite live up to Casino Royale, they did share some commonalities. Sweet Sony phones, for one, and hiring Oscar winners as Bond villains.

Christoph Waltz played Ernst Stavro Blofeld in 2015's Spectre, which was supposed to be Daniel's last turn as the iconic spy. The Chester native once famously said he would rather "slash [his] wrists" than play Bond again. Thankfully, he didn't follow through on the dark joke, and he returned to play the MI6 operative opposite Oscar-winner Rami Malek, making that two Bond movies in a row where an Academy Award winner was selected to be a franchise main villain with Craig.

Watching No Time to Die, it seems like the perfect flick to have an end-credits scene. In the movie's opening, Bond is driving around with his girlfriend, Madeleine, when he tells her that they have all the time in the world, which we know isn't the case just by virtue of this being Daniel's last James Bond movie. The words hit even harder when you consider that these are the final words uttered by Bond in Ian Fleming's novel On Her Majesty's Secret Service, which culminates in the death of his love interest.

But Madeleine isn't the one to perish in No Time to Die; in fact, it's Bond who ultimately sacrifices his life in order to stop Lyutsifer Safin's (Malek) nanobots world-domination plan. Bond dies so the rest of the world can carry on, but before he does, he tells Madeleine that she has "all the time in the world" to tell their daughter, Mathilde, all about him.

No Time to Die. Unquestionably the best Bond. Sensationally good. Lovely tips of the hat, stunning action sequences and gut punching tear inducing emotion. Not to mention that Hans Zimmer score. Wow. — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) October 2, 2021

