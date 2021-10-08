SPOILERS: This Is What Happens to James Bond at the End of ‘No Time to Die'By Mustafa Gatollari
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for No Time to Die.
Daniel Craig's James Bond adventures have a few hallmarks. The first "Blond Bond" made his on-screen debut in what is arguably the best film in the franchise's history: 2006's Casine Royale. The sprawling spy epic featured clean and vibrant cinematography, top performances, and brutal, hard-hitting action sequences that left fans reeling long after they were done. Heck, I can still feel the chair scene.
And now, Craig's tenure as Bond is complete in No Time to Die and fans of the franchise want to know: Is there an end credits scene?
Does 'No Time to Die' have an end credits sequence?
It doesn't seem that long ago that we were watching Vesper Lynd's lifeless body drown in Venice's water, and now, we're seeing Craig bid his farewell to the franchise.
While the follow-up Bond flicks didn't quite live up to Casino Royale, they did share some commonalities. Sweet Sony phones, for one, and hiring Oscar winners as Bond villains.
Christoph Waltz played Ernst Stavro Blofeld in 2015's Spectre, which was supposed to be Daniel's last turn as the iconic spy. The Chester native once famously said he would rather "slash [his] wrists" than play Bond again.
Thankfully, he didn't follow through on the dark joke, and he returned to play the MI6 operative opposite Oscar-winner Rami Malek, making that two Bond movies in a row where an Academy Award winner was selected to be a franchise main villain with Craig.
Watching No Time to Die, it seems like the perfect flick to have an end-credits scene. In the movie's opening, Bond is driving around with his girlfriend, Madeleine, when he tells her that they have all the time in the world, which we know isn't the case just by virtue of this being Daniel's last James Bond movie.
The words hit even harder when you consider that these are the final words uttered by Bond in Ian Fleming's novel On Her Majesty's Secret Service, which culminates in the death of his love interest.
But Madeleine isn't the one to perish in No Time to Die; in fact, it's Bond who ultimately sacrifices his life in order to stop Lyutsifer Safin's (Malek) nanobots world-domination plan. Bond dies so the rest of the world can carry on, but before he does, he tells Madeleine that she has "all the time in the world" to tell their daughter, Mathilde, all about him.
And that's what happens after the movie's climax. It ends with Madeleine talking to Mathilde about what a badass her dad was. After the credits, however, there are no further scenes.
There is a title card, however, that reads James Bond will return.
Is James Bond really dead?
It certainly seems like it. It's been made very clear that this is Craig's last Bond film, so what better way than to end it with his expiring like the other 007s before him.
Who will be the next James Bond?
There's been a lot of talk of Idris Elba getting the role, something that the Wire actor has said probably won't happen. What we do know is that a British actor will more than likely take up the tux. Robert Pattinson has already generated a lot of buzz donning another iconic cinema outfit with The Batman, and he's British and relatively young (35 years) so he could have tons of longevity in the franchise.
Pattinson's already played a damn good spy in Tenet and he's shown he's about as versatile as they come. How great would a Bond flick with Pattinson and Shia LaBeouf as the villain be? Pretty darn amazing.
Riz Ahmed is another English actor who's got serious chops, not to mention Bodyguard star Richard Madden, or John Boyega. There's always Henry Cavill, who once auditioned for the role.
Who would you like to see as the next James Bond? Or are you too distraught over the end of No Time to Die to think about that right now?