Riz Ahmed Met His Wife After Sharing a Table With Her at a Cafe

After keeping the outcome of the 2016 HBO miniseries The Night Of to himself, it's clear that actor Riz Ahmed knows how to keep a secret.

The 38-year-old British actor, who has also starred in Nightcrawler, Four Lions, and Venom, shared that he recently got married in an appearance on the Grounded podcast in January 2021.

The news shocked fans of the actor because he had not previously discussed being in a relationship.