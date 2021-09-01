'No Time to Die' Marks the Last Time Daniel Craig Will Appear as James Bond

Throughout the multiple films in which Daniel Craig has portrayed MI6 agent James Bond , the actor has solidified himself as the epitome of a modern-day 007 in more ways than one. Although James Bond has been played by various famous actors throughout the decades, Daniel's take on the storied character has become beloved by millions of fans worldwide.

Now, following a series of delays, the final trailer for No Time to Die is out, and the film promises to be everything that diehard Bond fans have been looking for in the series' next addition. But is No Time to Die going to be the last Bond film ever? Here's what we know.

Is 'No Time to Die' the last Bond movie? It's Daniel Craig's last time in the role.

There is no indication that No Time to Die will be the last James Bond movie in the franchise, but it is set to be Daniel Craig's last time in the protagonist's role. Daniel has been the face of the Bond movies since he debuted as 007 in Casino Royale. Ever since, Daniel has been praised by critics for his portrayal of James Bond and for bringing the character into the 21st century.

According to Esquire, Daniel actually wanted to resign from his role as 007 after the film Spectre, but ultimately decided to return for No Time to Die. "Somehow it felt like we needed to finish something off," the actor explained to the publication. "If I’d left it at Spectre, something at the back of my head would have been going, 'I wish I’d done one more.'"

Daniel added that he "always had a kind of secret idea about the whole lot in my head, and where I wanted to take it. And Spectre wasn’t that… But [No Time to Die] feels like it is." After a series of pandemic-related delays resulted in the longest gap between Bond films (six years, to be exact) in the series' history to date, MGM has shared the final trailer for the project, and it's chock-full of nostalgia for fans who've watched Daniel as 007 through the years.

Nearly half of the trailer consists of old footage of Daniel as James Bond in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre, but there are also some hints for fans wondering what to expect from No Time to Die. It's rather clear that No Time to Die will serve as an almost direct sequel to Spectre, carrying over Léa Seydoux's role as Madeleine Swann, as well as an apparent cameo from Christoph Waltz's Ernst Stavro Blofeld.