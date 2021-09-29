Will 'No Time to Die' Be on HBO Max? Everything to Know About the New Bond Film

Daniel Craig's run as James Bond is finally coming to an end with No Time to Die, the 27th Bond film in the long-running franchise, and the fifth starring Daniel as the British spy.

No Time to Die follows the beloved M16 agent as he puts his retirement on hold (his relaxing life in Jamaica alongside Madeleine Swann was short-lived) to embark on a dangerous mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, all while avoiding a cryptic villain who's out to get him.