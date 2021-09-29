Will 'No Time to Die' Be on HBO Max? Everything to Know About the New Bond Film

Will 'No Time to Die' Be on HBO Max? Everything to Know About the New Bond FilmBy Bianca Piazza
Sep. 29 2021
Daniel Craig's run as James Bond is finally coming to an end with No Time to Die, the 27th Bond film in the long-running franchise, and the fifth starring Daniel as the British spy.
No Time to Die follows the beloved M16 agent as he puts his retirement on hold (his relaxing life in Jamaica alongside Madeleine Swann was short-lived) to embark on a dangerous mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, all while avoiding a cryptic villain who's out to get him.
Daniel's 15-year stint as James Bond is the longest in history — Roger Moore's 12-year run being the second-longest — and fans of the franchise are undoubtedly sorry to see him go.
If you'd like to give the blue-eyed spy a proper goodbye, you can catch director Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time to Die in American theaters starting in October.
But, can you catch the smooth intelligence officer streaming on HBO Max as well? Here's what we know.
Will 'No Time to Die' stream on HBO Max?
No Time to Die's September 28 premiere was a glitzy, star-studded event held at London's Royal Albert Hall. Wow, we wish we could've been there (a golden-gowned Kate Middleton and Prince William even made an appearance).
Brits won't have to wait much longer to catch 007 in theaters, as it officially releases in the UK tomorrow, Sept. 30, 2021. Americans will have to avoid spoilers until October 8. Keep your eyes and ears shut, kids.
As for if it's streaming, we hate to break it to you, but it's a theater exclusive as of now. Fans will either have to mask up or wait for the film's theatrical run to be over.
Who else stars in 'No Time to Die'?
Aside from handsome Brit Daniel Craig, No Time to Die is chock-full of A-listers, including Oscar-winner Rami Malek, Oscar nominee Naomie Harris, Palme d'Or winner Léa Seydoux (Blue Is the Warmest Colour, anyone?), Ana de Armas, who co-starred with Daniel in 2019's Knives Out.
No Time to Die's title song features the soft, breathy vocals of Grammy-winner Billie Eilish, and she called writing the song "a huge honor."
Billie and her brother, Finneas (who's also a Grammy-winner, of course) co-wrote the new theme, making 18-year-old Billie the youngest artist to ever write and record the James Bond theme.
Early reviews for 'No Time to Die' are giving the film two thumbs up.
Critics can't seem to get enough of No Time to Die, as it currently holds an impressive 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Time's Stephanie Stephanie Zacharek titled her review "No Time to Die Is an Imperfect Movie. But It’s a Perfect Finale for the Best James Bond Ever," while The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw gave the film five stars.
The consensus seems to be that, while it's not the best Bond movie out there, it was well worth the long wait, as it was delayed due to the pandemic.
Not to mention, the movie apparently packs a surprisingly emotional punch. Is... James Bond a softie? We'll have to wait and see.
No Time to Die hits U.S. theaters starting October 8.