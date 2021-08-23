Theo James Is the Voice Behind Vesemir in 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf'

Fans who are eagerly waiting for Season 2 of The Witcher to drop on Netflix will likely be tuning in to the anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf . The movie tells the origin story of Vesemir, a character who will continue to be integral in the upcoming season of the fantasy series.

Theo James voices Vesemir in The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which also features Lara Pulver, Graham McTavish, Mary McDonnell, and Tom Canton in other roles.

As viewers learned in Season 1 of The Witcher, Vesemir is an experienced witcher and mentor to Gerault (Henry Cavill). While he is an elderly character played by Kim Bodnia in the show, the film explores his own training as a young witcher.

As an adult, Vesemir is paid to destroy dangerous creatures. However, at the onset of the film, it's revealed that those in charge of the kingdom of Kaedwen aren't sure if witchers are altogether necessary. When a monster threatens the area, Vesemir must locate and take it down — and prove that witchers are integral figures in the kingdom.

The English actor voices the protagonist in the film, which is the first spin-off to hit the screen in The Witcher universe. His character, Vesemir, grew up as a servant, but after interacting with a witcher named Deglan (Graham McTavish), he decides to pursue monster hunting voluntarily.

The actor previously starred in the 'Divergent' film series, and he had a key role on 'Downton Abbey.'

Before he provided his voice to the Netflix original movie, Theo was best known for playing Tobias "Four" Eaton in the Divergent film series. The science fiction trilogy featured Shailene Woodley as the protagonist Beatrice "Tris" Prior, who falls in love with Four. Theo also had a notable role as a Turkish diplomat named Kemal Pamuk in a Season 1 episode of Downton Abbey. His character is linked to Lady Mary Crawley (Michelle Dockery), and his brief presence has a lasting impact on the plot of the show.

The 36-year-old actor played another period piece heartthrob on Sanditon, a series based on Jane Austen's last, unfinished novel. The first eight episodes debuted in 2019, and it was renewed for two more seasons in 2021. Theo made headlines when he revealed that he would not be returning to the show.

His other credits include the CBS series Golden Boy (2013), the Underworld horror movies, and the film dramas Zoe (2018), and Archive (2020). Theo is next set to star alongside another Downton Abbey alum, Rose Leslie, in the The Time Traveler's Wife. Rose and Theo will play love interests, Clare Abshire and Henry DeTamble, respectively, in the show.

The HBO series is based on the novel of the same name by Audrey Niffenegger. The novel was previously adapted for the big screen in a 2009 film starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana. He will also be appearing in the upcoming period piece drama, Mr. Malcolm's List. A release date has not yet been announced for the film.