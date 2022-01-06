Who Has Been Eliminated on 'The Amazing Race' Season 33 So Far?By Shannon Raphael
Jan. 6 2022, Published 10:14 a.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant spoilers for Season 33 of The Amazing Race.
The Amazing Race officially returned for a 33rd season on Jan. 5, and 11 teams started the competition by traveling from their respective hometowns to London, England.
The first three legs of the race were filmed in February of 2020, just a few weeks before the lockdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States. After a production shutdown occurred, the remaining teams returned to filming in September of 2021.
The season has been unique in many ways, but one thing will always stay the same: host Phil Keoghan knows how to keep the viewers and the members of last-place team on edge at the Pit Stops.
The longtime host has the power to end a team's race, or to give the duos another chance at the $1 million prize. So, who has already been sent home on The Amazing Race?
Who was eliminated on Season 33 of 'The Amazing Race'?
The official cast list for Season 33 includes married pairs Isaiah Green-Jones and Taylor Green-Jones, Kim Holderness and Penn Holderness, Connie Greiner and Sam Greiner, and Sheri Cook and Akbar Cook. Love Island U.S.A. alums and Caro Viehweg and Ray Gantt are competing as well, but the two broke up off-camera after the first filming hiatus.
Friends Cayla Platt and Raquel Moore, Ryan Ferguson and Dusty Harris, Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone, and Michael Norwood and Moe Badger are involved in the show too.
Relatives Lala and Lulu Gonzalez, and Natalia Kumar and Arun Kumar are the final two teams on the season.
The two-hour Season 33 premiere featured the first two legs of the race — but only one team was sent home. During the second portion of the London leg, Phil saved sisters and radio hosts Lulu and Lala Gonzalez from elimination.
1. Michael Norwood Jr. and Moe Badger
The Buffalo "Singing Cops" and friends became the unlucky first team to get eliminated after they arrived to the mat last on the initial London leg.
During the premiere, the team admittedly rushed through the tasks in an effort to finish as quickly as possible. As a result, they didn't realize that the artwork they needed to hang up in the Artist Den Detour had to be arranged as a puzzle first.
The pair spent a lot of time trying to figure out the Detour, which ultimately cost them their shot at the $1 million prize.
Which team will be the next to get sent home? You'll have to tune in to find out.
The Amazing Race airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.