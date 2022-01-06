Who Has Been Eliminated on 'The Amazing Race' Season 33 So Far?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant spoilers for Season 33 of The Amazing Race.

The Amazing Race officially returned for a 33rd season on Jan. 5, and 11 teams started the competition by traveling from their respective hometowns to London, England.

The first three legs of the race were filmed in February of 2020, just a few weeks before the lockdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States. After a production shutdown occurred, the remaining teams returned to filming in September of 2021.