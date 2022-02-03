Season 33 Contestants Lula and Lala Dish on the Best ‘Amazing Race’ Behind-the-Scenes Moments (EXCLUSIVE)

“It is very intense,” Lulu confirmed. “For anyone who's thinking of doing the race, what you see is exactly what it is. It's the constant running, you don't know what you're doing, and you’re trying to figure it out.”

And those moments when we’re watching at home and we can see what they’re looking for so clearly?

“It happens,” both twins laughed. “What you're looking for is right there, but you're so blinded by the race,” Lala explained.