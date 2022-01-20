Why Didn't "Hometown Heroes" Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone Return to 'The Amazing Race'?

Hailing from Sacramento, Anthony Sandler and his best friend Spencer Stone were dubbed the "Hometown Heroes" of Season 33. For those that don't know, Anthony and Spencer made headlines along with their other best friend, Alek Skarlatos, when they stopped a terrorist attack on a train headed from Amsterdam to Paris in August 2015. They were on vacation when an armed terrorist stormed their section of the train, and Spencer courageously subdued the gunman.

All three men received the highest honor by the French President and wrote a book about their mind-blowing experience. The men also played themselves the 2018 Clint Eastwood film The 15:17 to Paris, based on the real events.