Lo Bosworth on Her Traumatic Brain Injury: "The Road to Recovery Was Long"

On Saturday, March 13, 2021, The Hills alum Lauren 'Lo' Bosworth shared new details about a traumatic brain injury she suffered in March 2019. As she explained in the post, the accident, which took place at a New York restaurant, resulted in a concussion. Lo developed mononucleosis afterward. The horrible experiences made her appreciate being in good health and having the ability to do exercise all the more, she went on to write.

"I was at a restaurant in lower Manhattan (which shall remain nameless bc accidents happen) and while sitting in a banquet had one of the swinging kitchen doors fall off its hinges and on to my head," Lo wrote on Instagram. "I was in the hospital and suffered a moderate to severe concussion for months. I took weeks off work and the road to recovery was long," she went on to add.

Confusion, exhaustion, and memory loss-related issues — such as failing to recall certain words — were some of the symptoms she suffered from as a result of the accident, Lo wrote. "I remember visiting a friend a few weeks later and feeling totally lost on 3rd Avenue and 21st Street, not knowing which direction to walk in. I still struggle to recall words from time to time and get my thoughts out coherently two years later," she wrote on Instagram.

With the post, Lo also urged her followers to value good health. "One of the reasons I’ve been so committed to healthy eating and fitness since the pandemic started is because it took a full year from the head injury + mono for me to be in a place where I could even consider exercising with regularity. This post is dedicated to my health and your health - precious and sometimes taken for granted. If you have it, take advantage of it," she wrote.