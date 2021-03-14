Lo Bosworth on Her Traumatic Brain Injury: "The Road to Recovery Was Long"By Leila Kozma
Mar. 14 2021, Published 1:57 p.m. ET
On Saturday, March 13, 2021, The Hills alum Lauren 'Lo' Bosworth shared new details about a traumatic brain injury she suffered in March 2019. As she explained in the post, the accident, which took place at a New York restaurant, resulted in a concussion. Lo developed mononucleosis afterward. The horrible experiences made her appreciate being in good health and having the ability to do exercise all the more, she went on to write.
Lo Bosworth suffered a traumatic brain injury in March 2019.
"I was at a restaurant in lower Manhattan (which shall remain nameless bc accidents happen) and while sitting in a banquet had one of the swinging kitchen doors fall off its hinges and on to my head," Lo wrote on Instagram.
"I was in the hospital and suffered a moderate to severe concussion for months. I took weeks off work and the road to recovery was long," she went on to add.
Confusion, exhaustion, and memory loss-related issues — such as failing to recall certain words — were some of the symptoms she suffered from as a result of the accident, Lo wrote.
"I remember visiting a friend a few weeks later and feeling totally lost on 3rd Avenue and 21st Street, not knowing which direction to walk in. I still struggle to recall words from time to time and get my thoughts out coherently two years later," she wrote on Instagram.
With the post, Lo also urged her followers to value good health.
"One of the reasons I’ve been so committed to healthy eating and fitness since the pandemic started is because it took a full year from the head injury + mono for me to be in a place where I could even consider exercising with regularity. This post is dedicated to my health and your health - precious and sometimes taken for granted. If you have it, take advantage of it," she wrote.
Lo launched her company, Love Wellness, after leaving 'The Hills.'
Founded in 2016, Love Wellness offers a wide range of health and well-being products such as vitamin kits that aim to help women achieve better intimate hygiene. Bestsellers include the Good Girl Probiotics and the Daily Love™ Multivitamin + XOmegas™ for Women.
"The main issue women face when they're in the personal care aisle at the drugstore is that a lot of what's available is made with cheap chemicals that don't serve women's bodies very well," Lo told NBC News.
"Most personal care products were invented decades ago and haven't gotten a make-over since, despite the fact that research on women's health has advanced far beyond legacy brands’ offerings," she added.
As Lo revealed in the interview, she started Love Wellness from her living room. By 2020, she had 15 employees, and, of course, a fast-growing customer base.
Lo started 'The Lo-Down,' a lifestyle and wellness diary, around 2006 or 2007.
Although Love Wellness might be one of Lo's best-known business ventures to date, she had her first foray into the sector much earlier. She launched a blog, The Lo-Down, while still on The Hills, as per Forbes.
"I started The Lo-Down, my lifestyle and wellness diary in 2006 or 2007 before "influencing" through paid content was a thing. I've written a best-selling book, and also co-host Lady Lovin', a Shorty Awards nominated Best Podcast. I suppose it was only a matter of time before I turned towards consumer products and made a go at running a business you can touch and feel," Lo told Forbes.
What began as labor of love quickly gave way to new projects, such as the 2011 book, also titled The Lo-Down. What's more, Lo is a veteran podcaster and the creator of podcast series like Lady Lovin' and I Love Wellness.