'Cherry' Is Based on Real-Life Events Involving PTSD, Opioid Addiction, and More

The part where Cherry robbed banks in the movie? Yeah, that's definitely a real thing that Nico did and incorporated into his novel. He was serving an 11-year sentence in a federal prison located in Kentucky where he was found guilty of robbing 11 banks in the Cleveland area during a four-month spree nine years ago.

People were taken aback by his crimes because he had no criminal history beforehand. He made a good name for himself while he was in the military. He had received medals commending his service in Iraq, so it was very unusual and baffling that he was capable of committing such illegal acts.

He spoke on the phone with Rolling Stone while he was in prison, where he talked about the experiences that were real and the ones that weren't so real.

“As far as the scenes that take place in Iraq, those are the most realistic parts because I wanted to give a true account about what it was like where I was,” he told the publication. He added: “The people in the book aren’t people I knew — they’re archetypes,” he continued, “I had to change so many things to have story arcs that worked.”