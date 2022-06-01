Avery Dixon Is the First Star to Snatch Up a Golden Buzzer on Season 17 of 'AGT' — Meet the Saxophonist

"I was in such a dark place I actually wanted to commit suicide. When you're in that mindset, the only thing you want to do is quit. [...] That's when I actually started learning how to play," Avery added.

As he pledged, he would get a better place for his mom and brother — one where they can be as loud as they would like to be. As he explained, they had incidents with their neighbors — and someone had called the police because he was practicing.