'America's Got Talent' Contestant Jonathan Goodwin Was Rushed to the Hospital

Fans of NBC's hit competition show America's Got Talent were first introduced to British-born stuntman Jonathan Goodwin in 2020 during Season 15. Jonathan, who's also a daredevil and artist, has been buried alive, burned at the stake, hung by his toes from helicopters, covered in 200,000 bees, and more. The 41-year-old actually competed and was a finalist on Britain's Got Talent in 2019 before appearing on the American series, in which he made it all the way to the semifinal round.

Making it almost to the final round on AGT is what led him to receive an invitation to appear on America's Got Talent: Extreme. Per an NBC press release , America's Got Talent: Extreme is a "new series that will showcase the most outrageous, unique, and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage."

It also states, "Each week contestants will go head-to-head in the most wild, intense, and oftentimes beautiful performances to vie for a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of America's Got Talent: Extreme."

While rehearsing for the television show, Jonathan was injured and rushed to the hospital. Keep reading to find out what happened to Jonathan on set.