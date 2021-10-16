'America's Got Talent' Contestant Jonathan Goodwin Was Rushed to the Hospital

'America's Got Talent' Contestant Jonathan Goodwin Was Rushed to the HospitalBy Toni Sutton
Oct. 15 2021, Published 8:18 p.m. ET
Fans of NBC's hit competition show America's Got Talent were first introduced to British-born stuntman Jonathan Goodwin in 2020 during Season 15. Jonathan, who's also a daredevil and artist, has been buried alive, burned at the stake, hung by his toes from helicopters, covered in 200,000 bees, and more. The 41-year-old actually competed and was a finalist on Britain's Got Talent in 2019 before appearing on the American series, in which he made it all the way to the semifinal round.
Making it almost to the final round on AGT is what led him to receive an invitation to appear on America's Got Talent: Extreme. Per an NBC press release, America's Got Talent: Extreme is a "new series that will showcase the most outrageous, unique, and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage."
It also states, "Each week contestants will go head-to-head in the most wild, intense, and oftentimes beautiful performances to vie for a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of America's Got Talent: Extreme."
While rehearsing for the television show, Jonathan was injured and rushed to the hospital. Keep reading to find out what happened to Jonathan on set.
What happened to Jonathan Goodwin on the set of 'America's Got Talent: Extreme'?
On Oct. 14, Jonathan was rehearsing his daredevil stunt for the AGT spinoff and was injured so severely that he was rushed to the hospital. A spokesperson for the show told TVLine, "During a rehearsal last evening for America’s Got Talent: Extreme, an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act.”
They also shared, “He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition.” According to TMZ, production sources stated that Jonathan was rehearsing a stunt for the new series and was suspended 70 feet in the air while donning a straight jacket and hanging by his feet from a wire.
Also, there were cars suspended on both sides of him that were swinging back and forth. For his stunt, Jonathan was supposed to free himself from his restraints and then fall onto a mattress and avoid getting crushed by the two cars swinging in the air. Unfortunately, something went terribly wrong, and Jonathan was reportedly crushed by the vehicles, causing them to explode. Reportedly, he then fell to the ground and hit his head, and it appeared to be so bad those on the set thought he was dead.
Jonathan is known for performing death-defying stunts. During the semi-finals of Season 15 on America’s Got Talent, Jonathan rode a zipline that was 60 feet in the air while holding on with his teeth. If that wasn’t daring enough, the ropes were on fire while he was stuck in the middle of the zipline until he was able to undo a padlock, releasing his hands which were bound behind his back.
How is Jonathan today after his terrible fall?
There have been no updates on how Jonathan is doing after the horrible accident, but we hope his care is going well. We will be sure to give an update on his status once it is known.
America's Got Talent: Extreme is set to premiere midseason on NBC.