Here's What We Know About the Future of HBO Max Shows Amid Cancellation Rumors
Following the abrupt cancellation of Batgirl by Warner Bros. Discovery, fans of HBO Max are alarmed at new rumors that the platform is cleaning house. After the streaming service removed at least six films that were HBO Max Originals, fans are worried that the streaming service will also start to get rid of popular television shows.
A flurry of panic, memes, and rumors has consumers wondering: What is going on with HBO Max?! Here's everything we know so far about the rumors and plans for the platform.
What's going on with HBO Max? The streamer recently got rid of six original films.
As Variety reported on Aug. 3, 2022, the cancellation of the Batgirl film wasn't the last bombshell Warner Bros. Discovery had in store for consumers. Variety's investigation revealed that six Warner Bros. original movies released directly onto HBO Max had been removed in recent weeks: the romantic comedy Moonshot, sci-fi flick Superintelligence, the 2020 remake of The Witches, the drama Charm City Kings, and the comedies An American Pickle and Locked Down.
Additionally, Variety reports that a reboot of the 1990 movie House Party has vanished from the HBO Max Originals release calendar. Although streaming services are known for adding and removing content, fans are concerned because Warner Bros. Discovery gave no warning that it would be wiping these films from the site.
A Redditor claiming inside knowledge of the decision suggests that the reason for the removal is cost-cutting, the same reason Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunts were canceled. IndieWire summarizes, "The content being targeted for removal tends to be shows and movies that are not performing on the service but have an opportunity for a partial write off."
Meanwhile, an insider at The Wrap revealed that a "major restructuring" of HBO Max and Discovery Plus could lead to the layoffs of 70 percent of HBO Max's development staff. The insider alleged it "sounds like they’re not doing HBO Max scripted shows anymore with HBO taking over." Previously, Warner Bros. and HBO had intended to attract subscribers by creating HBO Max exclusive content, but it appears that strategy is no longer in place.
Which HBO and HBO Max shows are safe?
There are also rumors that HBO Max being absorbed into Discovery Plus would result in the end of any original HBO Max content, including streaming shows such as Gossip Girl (2022), Rap Sh!t, Hacks, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Titans, Harley Quinn, Our Flag Means Death, and Doom Patrol.
Shows that would be safe under the new regime include shows that were created for HBO, which means they also air on television in addition to being available for streaming. These shows include Succession, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Euphoria, Westworld, The Righteous Gemstones, and House of the Dragon.
Naturally, fans are deeply unhappy with the situation and have taken their ire to Twitter. One user writes, "HBO Max is by far the best of the streamers with a great catalog of shows and movies — not sure what the thought process here is other than corporate greed."
Another user empathized with those potentially getting laid off, saying, "We’re out here worrying about the HBO Max shows we already love but soooo many people are about to get their years of hard development work thrown out and we’ll never even know. 70 percent of scripted development is… so so so many people’s LIFE’S WORK."
Fans of the platform and its content will have to wait and see what new Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav decides. In the meantime, it might be wise to start streaming your favorite HBO Max Originals — just in case.