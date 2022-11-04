Fans Are Missing Jason Todd in 'Titans' — Will He Come Back for Season 4?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Titans.
We don't know about you, but we really miss seeing Jason Todd in Titans. He's been one of our favorite DC Comics characters for as long as we can remember, so to see the underrated antihero make his live-action debut in the HBO Max original series put the biggest smiles on our faces.
Unfortunately, those grins are no longer around as a result of Jason's notable absence from Season 4. OK, we do love and appreciate the other members of the eponymous Titans; however, it just isn't the same without our precious vigilante. Now, there are only two episodes available to stream, but we are dying to know: Is Jason Todd coming back for Season 4 of Titans?
So, is Jason Todd coming back in Season 4 of 'Titans'?
At the time of this writing, it's unknown if Jason Todd is coming back for Season 4 of Titans.
The entire third season revolved around the character's desire to overcome his fears, which inevitably led to his transformation into the murderous Red Hood. He worked with Dr. Jonathan Crane (aka Scarecrow) for most of the season. But, once he learned the truth about the supervillain, Jason reunited with the Titans.
Despite teaming up with the Titans to take down Scarecrow, Jason decided to venture off on his own — many fans believe that final moment was his last appearance in the series. But, with the rest of Season 4 ahead of us, there is still a chance Jason could come to the rescue and rejoin the Titans.
Why did Jason Todd leave the Titans?
Jason has left the Titans quite a few times, but he seemingly departed for good in the Season 3 finale. After experiencing withdrawal from Scarecrow's anti-fear gas, Jason came to his senses and realized Scarecrow wasn't who he thought he was. As a result, Jason worked alongside Nightwing and the rest of the Titans to save Gotham.
By the end of the Season 3 finale, Jason was on good terms with both Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson; however, he still chose to leave the Titans, claiming that nothing he could do in the future would make up for the destruction he caused as Red Hood (RIP Hawk, we miss you). So, as the Titans planned to return to San Francisco, Jason left Gotham and never looked back.
Is Curran Walters leaving 'Titans'?
With the season three finale seemingly closing the chapter on Jason Todd, the actor who portrayed the antihero, Curran Walters, also hinted at his departure from Titans. On Oct. 21, 2021, Curran tweeted, "I put my life into this role. Countless hours and days putting in work, trying to bring to life the best version of this character that I could for YOU GUYS. I LOVE YOU ALL!"
Nevertheless, it doesn't actually seem like Curran is leaving Titans. For those unaware, the 24-year-old actor was incredibly active on social media when sharing the news of the show's Season 4 renewal. Curran followed that exciting announcement with a tweet stating, "Red Hood isn't going anywhere."
He also appeared to be with the entire cast when filming for the fourth season took place (from February to September 2022), which gives us all the more reason to believe Curran will bring Jason Todd back in Season 4 of Titans.
Catch new episodes of Titans on Thursdays, only on HBO Max.