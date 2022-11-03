There's a Secret Ending to 'Gotham Knights' You Can Unlock — Here's How to Get It

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the game Gotham Knights.

No superhero story is complete these days without a little extra something during or after the credits. This holds true for movies, TV shows, and even video games.

Gotham Knights is the latest DC game from WB Games Montreal. It follows Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, and Red Hood as they defend the city of Gotham following the death of their leader and mentor, Batman.