There's a Secret Ending to 'Gotham Knights' You Can Unlock — Here's How to Get It
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the game Gotham Knights.
No superhero story is complete these days without a little extra something during or after the credits. This holds true for movies, TV shows, and even video games.
Gotham Knights is the latest DC game from WB Games Montreal. It follows Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, and Red Hood as they defend the city of Gotham following the death of their leader and mentor, Batman.
Their fight in Gotham Knights leads them to the remnants of Batman's rogues' gallery as well as a new and powerful faction known as the Court of Owls. Their battle is long and arduous, but the titular Knights do manage to save the day in the end, proving that they're more than worthy to take on Batman's legacy.
But there's a special secret ending you can view after the credits roll. Here's how to get it and what it has in store.
Here's how to watch the secret ending to 'Gotham Knights'.
In the final battle of Gotham Knights, the heroes are forced to face off against Batman, who was revived and brainwashed by a Lazarus Pit thanks to Talia al Ghul and the League of Shadows. After undoing his brainwashing, the Knights have a brief and heartfelt reunion with Bruce. Unfortunately, their time together is cut short when the Court of Owls tries to take the Lazarus Pit for themselves. In one final act of love, Bruce sacrifices himself to destroy the pit and save his family.
By now, the Knights have proven their worth to the people of Gotham and continue to serve as its protectors.
The game ends on a bittersweet note, in which the Gotham Knights are once again galvanized to carry on Batman's legacy. But there's a secret ending you can unlock after the end of the story.
Unlike secret endings in other games, you thankfully don't have to jump through hoops for this one. Simply beat the Main Story (Main Case 8) and return to the Knights' base at the Belfry.
Once there, you can examine a painting of the Bat Family, located next to the exit. Simply approach it and examine it to trigger one last cutscene. In case you're curious, we've got the details on the secret ending here.
It is revealed that Batman prepared several takes of a video message to play to the Knights in the event of his death, one of which plays at the beginning of the game. The secret ending is essentially a blooper of one of these videos. In trying to record one take, Bruce is interrupted by Barbara, Dick, Tim, and Jason who playfully urge him to come out of the Batcave so they can have dinner together as a family.
In the present, the Knights watch this footage fondly as they reminisce about their lost father figure. After sharing a much-needed cry together, they get back to work.
Gotham Knights is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.