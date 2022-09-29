There Are Multiple Endings to 'Cyberpunk 2077,' Including an Elusive Secret Ending — Here's How to Achieve All of Them
If there's one thing that Cyberpunk 2077 successfully did, it's present players with an interesting range of possible endings for V and Johnny Silverhand's journey. From sad to hopeful, Cyberpunk 2077's endings are likely to provoke an emotional response.
Cyberpunk 2077 stars V, a Nightcity mercenary who had the misfortune of downloading Johnny Silverhand, a dead rocker and domestic terrorist, into her consciousness. The stakes of the game begin to escalate as it becomes clearer that V's body only has enough room for one person.
The game culminates in a final showdown at the Arasaka Building, one of the major corporations in Nightcity. But how many possible endings are there in Cyberpunk 2077? And how do you get to each of them?
How many endings are there in 'Cyberpunk 2077'?
There are four standard endings and one secret ending in Cyberpunk 2077. Luckily each of these endings, including the secret one, is pretty easy to see for yourself as long you know what options to choose at the end of the game and which side missions to complete along the way.
All the endings diverge from each other due to what choices you make after the "Point of No Return" warning that comes up when starting the Nocturne Op55N1 mission at the end of the game.
It's recommended to create a separate save file before the "Point of No Return" if you want to experience multiple endings. Also, it's worth noting from here on, there will be minor spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077.
- To achieve the "Where Is My Mind" ending, you'll have to complete the Last Caress and Totalimmortal side missions before moving on to Nocturne Op55N1 and choosing to trust Hanako when V meets her at Embers. You'll also need to take the Omega-Blockers when prompted on the roof with Johnny Silverhand.
- To achieve the "All Along the Watchtower" ending, you'll have to call in Panama to assist with the raid on Arasaka. This is made available after you complete her questline, which includes the missions Life During Wartime, Riders on the Storm, With a Little Help From My Friends, and Queen of the Highway. When you're on the roof with Johnny during Nocturne Op55N1, you'll have to choose to take the omega blockers and call in Panama for help, and at the very end, you'll have to choose to return to your body.
- To gain access to the "Path of Glory" ending, you must complete the side jobs Tapeworm, Chippin' In, and Blistering Love before the final mission. Once in the final mission, you'll have to choose to let Johnny take control of your body and call in Rogue for help storming Arasaka. Then, at the end, you have to choose to return to your body.
- Lastly, to get the "New Dawn Fades" ending, you'll complete either the steps for the Path of Glory or All Along the Watchtower endings but choose to let Johnny take over your body at the very end. Doing so produces its own unique ending separate from the rest of them.
How can you get 'Cyberpunk 2077's' secret ending?
To cap things off, the "Don't Fear the Reaper" secret ending is only available after completing a very specific set of steps. For starters, you'll have to complete the Tapeworm, Chippin' In, and Blistering Love side missions while also maintaining a 70 percent or higher friendship level with Johnny.
For the Chippin' In mission specifically, you'll need to select a specific series of dialog options that are as follows:
- "Let's do something about that."
- Inscribe Johnny's initials.
- "The guy who saved my life."
- "Nah, f--ked me up too."
- "What do you want from me?"
- "OK. But as second chances go, this is your last."
- "You were a real dick in the beginning."
- "When you said you let down your friends."
- "Yeah, I'll call Rogue."
Once that is done, move on to the final mission of the game and the rooftop scene with Johnny to unlock the secret ending. Once on the rooftop with Johnny, select, "I think you and Rogue should go," and then wait five minutes without selecting anything until Johnny proposes a plan.