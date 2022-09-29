There Are Multiple Endings to 'Cyberpunk 2077,' Including an Elusive Secret Ending — Here's How to Achieve All of Them

Cyberpunk 2077 stars V, a Nightcity mercenary who had the misfortune of downloading Johnny Silverhand, a dead rocker and domestic terrorist, into her consciousness. The stakes of the game begin to escalate as it becomes clearer that V's body only has enough room for one person.

The game culminates in a final showdown at the Arasaka Building, one of the major corporations in Nightcity. But how many possible endings are there in Cyberpunk 2077? And how do you get to each of them?