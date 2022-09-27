'Cyberpunk Edgerunners' Lucy Is a Powerful Build in 'Cyberpunk 2077'

But it has been almost two years since the game's unsuccessful launch, and thanks to multiple patches and updates, the game is now playable — and many have gotten into the game and found it to be a great title.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners, which aired on Netflix in September 2022, has helped direct some more players to the game. Lucyna Kushinada, a netrunner known as "Lucy," is one of the main characters in the anime series and a fan favorite. But is she anywhere in Cyberpunk 2077?