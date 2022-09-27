'Cyberpunk Edgerunners' Lucy Is a Powerful Build in 'Cyberpunk 2077'
The Netflix anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners did wonders to help revive some hype for Cyberpunk 2077. While the game was initially thought to be one of the most anticipated games the year it released, it came out as a massive flop with bugs on most consoles that made gameplay rough at best. Reviews for the game following its launch were so bad players were requesting refunds for the title within a week.
But it has been almost two years since the game's unsuccessful launch, and thanks to multiple patches and updates, the game is now playable — and many have gotten into the game and found it to be a great title.
Cyberpunk Edgerunners, which aired on Netflix in September 2022, has helped direct some more players to the game. Lucyna Kushinada, a netrunner known as "Lucy," is one of the main characters in the anime series and a fan favorite. But is she anywhere in Cyberpunk 2077?
Sorry, you won't find Lucy in 'Cyberpunk 2077.'
Lucy is a netrunner, meaning she has an augmented interface system built into her body that she uses when taking down enemies and completing missions. She was selected at a young age to take on this role, receiving training at a facility in Arasaka before she and some of the other children eventually realized they could fight against the megacorp they were working for.
In Lucy's attempt to flee, all of the other children who were trying to escape were killed, leaving her as the lone survivor. Lucy eventually found her way to Night City.
Though Lucy may be considered one of the main characters in the anime series, she's a character who is currently only present in the show and not in the video game. While Cyberpunk Edgerunners builds heavily on the lore that's laid out in the video game, many of the characters in the show are unique to it.
Some have managed to make builds inspired by Lucy in 'Cyberpunk 2077.'
As an RPG, Cyberpunk 2077 allows its players to build their characters with different characteristics and attributes that better fit their personal gameplay style. While Lucy may not be a character that you can find in the game, you can build your character to be a netrunner like her — and if done correctly, you can be a pretty powerful character.
For starters, you'll want to obtain the monowire, which is Lucy's weapon of choice in the anime. Thanks to some recent updates, this is a fairly powerful weapon to yield. As a netrunner, you'll also be able to take down enemies from afar.
In terms of cyberware, you'll want to get the Legendary Ex-Disk, the Rare Memory Boost, the Legendary Camillo Ram Manager, and the Legendary Netwatch Netdriver MK.5. These pieces will all help make your build incredibly powerful and give you the tools to take down enemies easily.
From here, it's just about increasing your attributes so you can handle these pieces of hardware. There's more information on how to successfully do this in the video above.