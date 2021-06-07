'Cyberpunk 2077' Seems to Finally Be Shaping Into a Playable Video Game

Although the term "fixed" is relative, and no video game is devoid entirely of updates as time goes on, the team behind Cyberpunk 2077 has been pumping out substantial updates for Xbox users affected by the viral glitches over the last few months. In March 2021, their "Patch 1.21" was designed to focus "on further improving the overall stability of the game and fixing the most common issues that could block progression."

The patch notes addressed common glitches such as characters and side missions not appearing for some users, as well as main story missions, which were said to run more smoothly after the update.

So, does this mean that Cyberpunk 2077 is fully fixed? That might be too far of a reach to claim as of right now, but it's clear that the developers are listening to the Xbox community and attempting to tackle the most common problems experienced by large swathes of console users.