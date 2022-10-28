Players Are Holding Out Hope for More Content for 'Gotham Knights'

After many delays. Gotham Knights is finally here. The video game, which is technically separate from the storyline crafted in the Arkham games, has been met with some mixed reviews — especially since it killed off the franchise's largest character, Batman.

But in the wake of Batman's death, four heroes from the Bat Family rise up to keep Gotham safe: Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood. Comic fans will remember these characters fondly, as they rarely make mainstream appearances.