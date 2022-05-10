The Legacy of Batman Will Be Honored in the Upcoming 'Gotham Knights' Game

The Legacy of Batman Will Be Honored in the Upcoming 'Gotham Knights' GameBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
May. 10 2022, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
It's easy to get hyped for DC's lineup of new video games. The popular comics franchise previously made a splash with the Arkham series, which includes the critically-acclaimed Batman: Arkham City released in 2011. Injustice 2 is also well-loved by comic fans and gamers alike for its exciting gameplay and compelling story. DC has even more exciting releases coming down the pipeline, including that of Gotham Knights.
The game will feature multiple playable characters, all of whom are crimefighters trained under the Dark Knight's wing. But will Batman himself appear in the game? If nothing else, the legacy of Gotham's greatest hero lives on through his proteges.
Will Batman be in the 'Gotham Knights' game? The playable characters try to live up to his expectations.
Gotham Knights is set in the infamous crime-ridden metropolis of Gotham City. Though you would expect Batman to receive front-billing in a game like that, this new title instead focuses on the many young crimefighters he's trained over the years. His trusted sidekicks-turned-solo vigilantes team up to defend the streets from evildoers like Mr. Freeze, the Penguin, and the mysterious Court of Owls. What about the Dark Knight himself?
Unfortunately, Batman is no longer in the picture in this particular tale. The game takes place some time after the death of Bruce Wayne/Batman. In the announcement trailer for Gotham Knights, Bruce sends a pre-recorded message to each of his proteges, in which he enacts his "Code Black" protocol. Known for taking every conceivable precaution, Bruce uses Code Black to entrust the aforementioned crimefighters with his sensitive files and some of his arsenal in the event of his death.
Batman may not be around physically, but the Gotham Knights certainly feel the weight of his absence. In a gameplay video, Dick Grayson and Jason Todd discuss their complicated relationships with the Dark Knight. While they both certainly mourn his death, they each have trouble going to visit his grave. For all intents and purposes, Batman is in the game in spirit as the remaining members try to carry on his legacy and keep Gotham safe.
'Gotham Knights' will feature four playable characters.
As the name suggests, Gotham Knights will feature multiple playable characters. These include Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, Tim Drake/Robin, and Jason Todd/Red Hood. Players can choose any character to patrol the open world of Gotham, and each of them has their own unique set of skills.
Nightwing is a master of acrobatic combat and mobility. Batgirl can use several different fighting styles in conjunction with Bat tech. Robin can access the Justice League satellite to teleport at will. Red Hood trades in his lethal ammunition for non-lethal rounds. He can even harness some supernatural powers thanks to his exposure to Lazarus Pits.
Their crime-fighting skills will be put to the test now that they must defend a city without its Caped Crusader.
Gotham Knights is expected to be released on Oct. 25 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.