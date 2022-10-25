Batman Is Dead in 'Gotham Knights' — Or Is He? Players Want to Know

In the open scenes of Gotham Knights, players watch the catalyst for the game's story as Batman tragically dies.

During a face-off with Ra’s al Ghul, Batman makes the decision to blow up the Bat Cave with both of them inside. While it costs Batman his life, leaving the members of the Gotham Knights to take over in his wake, it also eliminates the leader of the League of Shadows.

But, in true DC fashion, Batman still makes an appearance later in the game.