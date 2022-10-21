'Gotham Knights' Developers Are Adding More Co-Op Options After Launch

The legacy of Batman attempts to live on without him in the new video game Gotham Knights. While the wealthy hero is no longer around to prowl the streets of Gotham and keep its citizens safe, the Bat Family, made up of Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood, are ready to take his place.

The new game, a follow-up to Arkham Asylum, lets you play as one of these four characters, using their various skills to your advantage as you take on villains.