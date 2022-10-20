Is 'Gotham Knights' a Sequel? Where the New DC Game Takes Place in the "Arkhamverse"

The game comes off the reputable heels of the Arkham series of Batman games. Having launched with the release of Batman: Arkham Asylum in 2009, the franchise is well-remembered for its critically-acclaimed installments with 2011's Arkham City and 2015's Arkham Knight (not to mention a 2013 prequel that no one really liked).

Gotham Knights seems to take plenty of cues from the fan-appointed "Arkhamverse," but does that make it a sequel to the series? You could easily interpret it as one.