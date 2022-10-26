You Have a Limited Number of Skill Points to Spend in 'Gotham Knights'

In Gotham Knights, players can only advance each of the four characters to Level 30. After that, no matter how many enemies you defeat, you won't be able to level up any higher.

For every level you earn in the game, you also earn one point to spend on the skill tree of each character. This, of course, also means that you won't be able to fully upgrade your characters and unlock every piece of the skill trees, so you'll have to spend your points wisely.