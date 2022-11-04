Season 4 of 'Titans' Will Feature Several Villains Competing for Screen Time

And last but not least, we have Jinx. Per the DC Database, she is a "magic-wielding supervillain and enemy to the Teen Titans. Fighting alongside Gizmo, Mammoth, Psimon, and Shimmer, she is primarily a member of the Fearsome Five. She has also been a member of the Injustice League, the Secret Society of Super-Villains, and Villainy, Inc."

Wow, we can't wait to see Jinx battle both Raven and Kori in Titans.