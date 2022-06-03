If Anyone Can Come Back From the Undead for the 'Legacies' Series Finale It's Klaus
Anyone can come back from the dead in The Vampire Diaries Cinematic Universe. How many times did we cry ourselves to sleep after a particularly devastating episode of TVD, The Originals, or Legacies (Landon died so many times) only to rejoice in that character's return? Now the most painful death of them all has finally come for our hearts — Legacies is ending.
That's right, Season 4 is the show's last and we're hoping every loose end will be neatly tied up. We're also desperate for some old friends to visit one last time. Thankfully we've already seen Rebekah, Kol, Freya, and Marcel, who all tried to help Hope flip her humanity back on. Now fans are crying out for the impossible — the return of Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan), who died at the end of The Originals. Is Joseph Morgan going to be in Legacies? Never say never.
Is Joseph Morgan going to be in 'Legacies'?
We actually got a pretty solidly depressing answer from Klaus Mikaelson himself. On May 25, Joseph Morgan addressed the fan rumors that perhaps Klaus would finally return for one last hurrah now that the series is ending. In a tweet that put the whole thing to bed (or to coffin), he said, "First of all, I haven't seen any cast from the TVDU in years, not in person at least, I promise you that. All this speculation is gonna drive you crazy. Let go of these nonsense theories about hidden codes, Everyone knows Klaus Mikaelson is dead."
First of all, we're going to ignore the fact that he wrote "First of all" without following it up with a "secondly." Secondly, Joseph then tweeted out a video labeled "Official statement," and all we can say is he sounds very annoyed about the idea that Klaus Mikaelson could show up on Legacies. It's honestly a little alarming how irritated he looks.
In it he takes a deep breath and says, "Leave the past alone. Everyone's so obsessed with hidden messages. Get all of that out of your mind and trust me. Can you do that?" Then with a wink he goes on to say, "I hope so, even just for a heartbeat. So we can find some kind of peace."
The video ends with a smile and we would be willing to let it go if it weren't for that wink. Joseph Morgan never should have thrown in that wink!
You know who needs to come back? Caroline Forbes.
Where is Caroline Forbes (Candice King)? The story we have been fed on the show is that she's been out searching the world for a way to stop the merge between Lizzie and Josie from happening. This merge would destroy one of the twins in an effort to keep magic within the Gemini coven. We have an update: The merge is no longer happening.
Lizzie is now a vampire/witch, also known as a heretic. Since she is technically dead, it hardly seems possible that the merge is necessary. As a reminder, Caroline is the mother of Lizzie and Josie. It's absolutely insane that she has yet to come home. Candice King hasn't said anything on social media about revisiting Caroline, but she did chat about her willingness to do so in an April 2021 interview with Tommy DiDario.
Along with her former TVD co-star (and current podcast co-host) Kayla Ewell, Candice addressed the Caroline Forbes in the room. When asked if she would show up on Legacies, Candice said, "Yes…I always just say yes. And obviously, COVID-19 changed things and the way that things were filming, so those invitations might even be a little delayed, you know. But, uh, yes. Absolutely. Absolutely."
There you have it! Candice is ready to step into the fangs of Caroline Forbes once again and we need to see it!
Legacies returns on Thursday, June 2 at 9 pm EST on The CW. The series finale airs on Thursday, June 16.