'Legacies' Has Been Canceled by the CW After Four Seasons, but Why?

Much like Riverdale, The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, it's likely all four seasons of Legacies will (hopefully) be available to stream on Netflix as soon as the series ends. The show's Season 4 finale (and series finale) is scheduled for June 16, 2022.

Legacies resumes episodes after its brief hiatus on June 2, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.