Fans Are Excited That [SPOILER] Might Actually Be Dead in 'Legacies'

In the Nov. 11 episode of Legacies, Alaric’s story continues when the doctors at the hospital (obviously) don’t know how he got hurt. So, Lizzie, Josie, and MG venture into Alaric’s mind to find out what happened to him.

Upon discovering that Hope hurt Alaric, the trio decides not to go after her, but instead they pull Alaric out of his own mind to bring him back to life. Unlike in Alaric’s past (yes, of course he’s died before — this is the Vampire Diaries universe, after all), he doesn’t seem to want to come back.