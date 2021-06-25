[SPOILER] Is Back on 'Legacies' — Could This Be the Start of an Unexpected Romance?

Now, Clarke is back ! How is that possible? Well, considering the fact that he’s a golem, he’s basically just made of mud, so it’s possible that he was rebuilt. Maybe Malivore rebuilds Clarke, or maybe this new Clarke is actually a new being that looks like Clarke.

What might Clarke be doing back though? Well, it seems like he’ll be forced to work with his ex-enemy Hope. Although they end things on decent terms in Season 2 — while under a truth spell, Clarke tells Hope he never hated her — they’re still not the likeliest of pairs.

And now that Landon is out of the way, is it possible a hint of romance could begin between Clarke and Hope? There is only a fine line between love and hate.