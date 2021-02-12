The Cast of 'Legacies' Loves Having Scenes With Antagonist the Necromancer

During an interview with the cast of Legacies, some of Ben’s costars on the show spoke about how fun and exciting it was to have Ben in the role of the Necromancer. Kaylee Bryant, who plays Josie, even mentioned that his character portrayal was so good that he went from being a one-episode guest spot to a full-blown recurring character.

“My favorite scenes with 'Dark Josie' have to be any scene with Ben Geurens who plays the Necromancer,” she said. “It’s so much fun and a character I never thought I’d be able to have scenes with. He was our ‘Monster of the Week,’ but now he’s in such a prominent story of what’s going on. With the Necromancer, it’s like a full on psychological conversation, which is fun.”

Ben Levin, who plays Jed on the series, chimed in about his costar. “Ben ... is so good at being a manipulative, evil person but also with just a beautiful Shakespearean quality,” he explained.

New episodes of Legacies air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.