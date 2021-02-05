Here's What Actually Happened to Emma on 'Legacies'

In Season 1 of Legacies, Emma leaves on sabbatical, so it's not super unlikely that she'll return. The show didn't kill her off, which means they haven't ruled out her character coming back. The real reason why the actress who portrays Emma (Karen David) was written off the show was that she had a scheduling conflict. She had been cast in Fear the Walking Dead, and it didn't look like she could do the zombie spinoff show and Legacies at the same time.