It's Been a Tough 'Legacies' Season for MG — but Is He Really Going to Die?

Earlier in Season 3, MG almost decides to leave Salvatore School because he feels like the Super Squad doesn’t have his back. MG feels as if he no longer has a place with them and considers withdrawing, but obviously, he doesn’t. However, that doesn’t mean his cohorts do have his back. Despite his charm and friendliness, they use him time and time again, especially Lizzie (Jenny Boyd).

For the second time in the series, Lizzie takes advantage of MG’s feelings for her and siphons his powers. Although she promises to never use him again and gives him a next-day apology, can she really be there for MG the way he wants her to be?

It seems like no matter what, there will always be a lopsided power dynamic between the potential couple. So without his friends watching his back, who can save MG when he gets into trouble?