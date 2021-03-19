Fans Still Want Penelope to Come Back to 'Legacies' — Will It Ever Happen?

Exactly two years ago, we lost an important Legacies character: Penelope Park (played by Lulu Antariksa). Penelope left the Salvatore School because her parents moved to Belgium. This broke our hearts, but shattered Josie Saltzman's . Penelope handed Josie a letter before left, but Josie (Kaylee Bryant) didn't bother reading it — she already knew Penelope was leaving. Maybe Penelope thought Josie would be happy? Penelope was Josie's "evil" ex-girlfriend, so their relationship was a complicated one.

Over time, we grew to really love Penelope's character and #Posie. We even hoped that Josie and Penelope would officially reunite. We loved that Penelope really cared for Josie's well-being (before she leaves, she tells her to stand up to Lizzie). There was no real explanation as to why the show wrote off Penelope, but we do have hope that she'll one day return.

Penelope officially left because of her parents moving to Belgium, but really Penelope probably left because she couldn't deal seeing Josie in such a codependent relationship. Whatever the reason, we're really bummed she left. The series didn't announce why Lulu Antariksa left the show, and nor did the actress.

Will Penelope come back on 'Legacies'?

It's unclear whether or not Penelope will be back on Legacies, but nothing has been ruled out. After the episode in which Penelope leaves aired, series creator and producer Julie Plec tweeted, "I have to say, it makes me so happy how much those of you who watch #Legacies love it. I know some hearts have been broken recently, but we’re gonna keep making you happy as long as you’ll let us." Currently, Lulu's IMDb doesn't indicate that she'll be back, but you never know.

I have to say, it makes me so happy how much those of you who watch #Legacies love it. I know some hearts have been broken recently, but we’re gonna keep making you happy as long as you’ll let us. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) March 22, 2019

Fans want to see Penelope back so much, they even started a Change.org petition back in Season 2 titled "Bring back Penelope Park to Legacies as a regular for season 2."

"Right guys, most of us know the situation. As we currently know it Lulu Antariksa who plays Penelope Parks in Legacies on The CW has left and will not be returning. It's up to us fans to make sure The CW and Julie Plec know how much we believe Penelope should get a series regular contract next season. Spread the word guys!," the petition reads. "PENELOPE DESERVES BETTER," one petitioner commented. 3,503 people signed the petition. Unfortunately, it didn't really go anywhere.

Fans continue to leave comments on her Instagram to this day, some saying they stopped watching Legacies after her character left. "I stopped watching legacies since you left, your character was the best, I will repeat the first season a thousand times (the second and third I have not seen) I miss you in that show," one person commented. "Posie deserves a better ending, they need to be endgame," another wrote.