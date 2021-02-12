Will Damon and Elena's Daughter, Stefanie, Finally Be Revealed on 'Legacies'?

In 2017, the series finale of The Vampire Diaries premiered and fans everywhere were devastated. Despite Damon Salvatore and Elena Gilbert’s happy ending that revealed the couple’s long, happy life together, fans couldn’t help but wonder if we’ll ever know what that life looked like — but recent episodes of the Vampire Diaries spinoff, Legacies gives viewers hope that we will, indeed, see Damon and Elena together again. So, will Damon and Elena be in Legacies?

With this being said, it goes without saying that fans of TVD and The Originals are certainly in for a treat when it comes to Season 3 of Legacies.

Earlier this year in an interview with TV Insider, executive producer Brett Matthews said that Legacies has an “open-door policy” for any former Vampire Diaries character that sees potential for a storyline on the series. Brett explained, "If any of the actors from our past ever called us and we had the right story, we'd do it in a second. There's always a chance, and if any did, I wouldn't want to spoil those things. If anybody's dying to come back and dip a toe back into this universe, just tell them to call me."

In Season 1, Episode 10 of Legacies , which also draws reference from The Originals , Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd) mentions a classmate named Stefanie Salvatore (a nod to the late, great Stefan Salvatore), who is revealed to be the daughter of Damon and Elena. At the end of Vampire Diaries, Elena mentioned that she got old and ultimately died in Mystic Falls, leading fans to believe that Delena will make an appearance on Legacies at some point.

Season 3 of ‘Legacies’ will feature blasts from the past.

As the third series in The Vampire Diaries franchise, showrunner Brett Matthews said that the most recent episodes of Legacies will serve as a tribute to the entire TVD universe. With the possibility of Damon and Elena reprising their roles alongside recurring characters like Lizzie Saltzman, Hope Mikaelson, and Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi), Season 3 promises to offer all of the nostalgia, particularly with the series' musical episode, which aired on Feb. 4.

Brett explained, “Julie [Plec] and I worked together on Vampire Diaries for so long, and that show just holds this very special place in our hearts. To go back and to revisit that world and those characters, that whole episode really is a love letter brought to life by writer Thomas Brandon — We’re lucky Legacies is a weird enough show to support us doing something like that.”

“It’s hugely emotional in terms of the story it’s telling but also for us hugely emotional in just getting to revisit those characters. We were sending pictures to cast members from the old shows and seeing their reactions. It really was a beautiful walk down memory lane. This show would literally not exist without the other shows. It was fun to explore that connection on screen,” Brett concluded.