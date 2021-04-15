Here's Why Fans Think Nina Dobrev Will Appear on Upcoming Episodes of 'Legacies'

When the world was forced to say goodbye to Damon and Elena for good, The Vampire Diaries fans were devastated. Luckily, only a year later, showrunners would announce the premiere of Legacies , a spinoff that picks up years after The Vampire Diaries left off.

Along with appearances by Alaric "Ric" Saltzman, Jeremy Gilbert, and Dorian Williams, TVD fans were surprised to see Chris Wood reprise his role as Kai Parker on Season 2 of Legacies. But who else is returning to the series?

Recent episodes of Legacies are giving fans all of the nostalgia, and Season 3, Episode 9 was no exception. Fans finally learned that Josie Saltzman would be living with Elena and Damon Salvatore while she attended Mystic Falls High, and now fans are dying to know if Nina Dobrev will finally make an appearance on Legacies.

Will Nina Dobrev be on ‘Legacies’?

Earlier in the season, Lizzie Saltzman mentioned her classmate Stefanie Salvatore, who we later learn is the daughter of Elena and Damon Salvatore. Although there is no confirmation that Nina Dobrev will be featured in upcoming episodes of Legacies, showrunners have previously discussed the “open-door” policy that the show has with former TVD and The Originals cast members.

Brett Matthews previously told TV Insider, "If any of the actors from our past ever called us and we had the right story, we'd do it in a second. There's always a chance, and if any did, I wouldn't want to spoil those things. If anybody's dying to come back and dip a toe back into this universe, just tell them to call me."

When previously asked about joining the cast of Legacies, Nina said that she was already busy working on the CBS sitcom FAM, which was ultimately canceled after one season. With that being said, there’s no telling when or if Nina will ever return to the TVD universe, even without FAM on her plate.

Nina previously left The Vampire Diaries in Season 7 but returned for the show’s season finale in 2017. According to Nina, although she treasured her time as Elena Gilbert, after years of playing a teenager, she was more than ready to take on a new role.

She explained in a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “It's been a great journey, but at the end of the day, I'm not actually a vampire. The fairy tale has to end, and the next chapter has to begin. I knew this was my time, and I'm excited for the next step.”

She added, “I started college in real life, but I never finished. I went to high school in real life, and then went to Degrassi high school, and then four years as Elena — 12 years is a long time to go to school. I need to graduate! I'm ready now. I'm ready to go into the real world. I've literally grown up on this show. I was a baby when I started, and now I'm a woman.”

