'Legacies' Hints at the Return of Hope's Deceased Father, Klaus, but Is It Possible?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 5 of Legacies.

The world of vampires, werewolves, and witches in Legacies is continuing to grow as it calls back to its roots. In Season 4, Episode 5, Hope Mikaelson’s aunt, Rebekah, becomes Hope’s second aunt from the pre-Legacies universe to make a comeback.

Now that Hope’s life has been changed forever following her transformation into a tribrid, her exploration into her past is informing who she’ll be in the future.