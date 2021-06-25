'Legacies' Is Getting Weirder — Here's What You Missed in the Season 3 Finale (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Legacies.

Just when you think you know where Legacies is heading, it gives you whatever the heck that finale was. For the record, if you thought that June 24's episode did not feel like a finale, you'd actually be right. It wasn't supposed to be the finale. There were originally 20 episodes in Season 3, but we finished off with 16. We'll see the other four come autumn and figure out if Episode 20 would've been a better ending.