Season 4 of ‘Legacies’ Is About to Get Real Now That There’s a Tribrid in the Mix

The biggest surprise twist came early in Season 4 when Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) sacrificed herself for the fate of humanity and finally followed through with something she had been debating since the series began.

Hope took matters into her own hands to stop Malivore from rising and returning to Earth. But in doing so, she had to make a huge sacrifice, and it’s going to completely change the character we’ve been watching for the past several seasons.