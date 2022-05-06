Hope Tried to Help Landon Escape From the Limbo on 'Legacies' — How Did She Fare?By Leila Kozma
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 17 of Legacies.
Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) hatching new plans to kill the Ferryman (J.J. Dunlap), Ken (Luke Mitchell) smooching Aurora (Rebecca Breeds), and Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd) predicting Milton 'MG' Greasley's (Quincy Fouse) life expectancy — these are just some of the events Season 4, Episode 17 of Legacies captures.
Is Hope able go through with the plan and eradicate the Ferryman? Does she manage to get Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi) out of the Limbo? Read on to find out.
The complications between Landon, Hope, and the Necromancer continue in Season 4, Episode 17 of 'Legacies.'
Hope and Landon reunite in the Limbo in Season 4, Episode 17 of Legacies — but not for long. Hope sets herself the mighty task of helping Landon escape and bringing him back with her. First step: murder the Ferryman with his own scythe. Next up: trick the Necromancer (Ben Geurens) into letting go of Landon. Finally: get Landon to do what she wants him to do. Defying all odds, Hope aces the most exacting parts of the plan. As to the part where she forces Landon to change his mind? Not so successful.
Despite Hope's best efforts, Landon remains in the Limbo. The lovebirds struggle to see eye to eye on what is the best strategy to take. Landon readies himself to give up on the relationship to save Hope. Meanwhile, Hope insists that they can continue the relationship once Landon is no longer stuck in Limbo. (And that's why it's important to be upfront about the non-negotiables, kids.)
Escaping Limbo long-term doesn't seem to be on the cards for Landon at present.
The Ferryman soon returns, casting doubt on the execution of Hope's plan. As to the first item on his to-do list? To drag Landon back where he belongs. Meanwhile, Landon has a Eureka moment — recognizing something that could help Hope. The stubborn person she is, she refuses to hear him out. In the end, Hope returns to the Salvatore School to resume the fight against the Gods, bidding farewell to Landon once again.
Few fans continue to hope that Handon (the relationship name for Hope and Landon) will enter into its second renaissance in the near future.
"Don't worry; I always will be by Handon's side. Moreover, the love between Hope and Landon has been more powerful than everything in all Legacies so many times, so Landon will certainly find a way to come back to life and Hope," tweeted @berrier_fabien.
Others are feeling less optimistic.
"Literally, Legacies has such strong potential giving Hope essentially rulership of the living as the almighty immortal tribrid and Landon as her parallel dominion over the dead, but no. Instead, Landon gets to be a community college psych level therapist and the Ferryman's b---h," tweeted @corporaInik.
Aria Shahghasemi, the actor portraying Landon, has yet to announce his decision to leave 'Legacies.'
Rumors about Aria Shahghasemi quitting Legacies have been circulating for quite some time now. The creators of Legacies regularly throw sizeable hurdles in Hope and Landon's way, leaving fans more and more concerned each time. But Aria Shahghasemi has yet to share further details about his career plans, and he will likely continue appearing in Season 4.
