Hope Tried to Help Landon Escape From the Limbo on 'Legacies' — How Did She Fare?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 17 of Legacies.

Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) hatching new plans to kill the Ferryman (J.J. Dunlap), Ken (Luke Mitchell) smooching Aurora (Rebecca Breeds), and Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd) predicting Milton 'MG' Greasley's (Quincy Fouse) life expectancy — these are just some of the events Season 4, Episode 17 of Legacies captures.

Is Hope able go through with the plan and eradicate the Ferryman? Does she manage to get Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi) out of the Limbo? Read on to find out.