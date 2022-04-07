Luke Mitchell Is Playing a God on 'Legacies' — Does He Have a Goddess in Real Life?

It was only a matter of time before the almost Biblical storylines of Legacies would reach literal god-like proportions. With vampires, witches, and werewolves teaming up to fight monsters, demons, and at times each other, they need a much higher purpose to keep them on the same side.

Season 4 has introduced a pantheon of gods to shake things up at the Salvatore School, one of whom is played by actor Luke Mitchell. His appearance has fans wondering if this god has a goddess of his own. Who is Luke Mitchell's wife? Fans of the show have definitely seen her before.