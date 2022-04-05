The Power of the Gods Is Coming to 'Legacies' — Who Is the Divine Addition?

"The more successful you are, the more time you’re away and the less you get with family. You’ve gotta try to find a balance and focus on what’s important and sort through what’s not," he said.

Luke also chatted about his time on The Republic of Sarah and revealed that he actually likes playing the bad guy. "It’s super fun playing the d--k," he said, which bodes well for his time on Legacies. It sounds like Luke is about to step into the shoes, or perhaps cloven hoofs, of a very bad dude.

Catch Luke when he premieres his role of Ken on Legacies on Thursday, April 7 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.