OK, While We're Loving Bad to the Bone Hope, She Really Needs Her Humanity Back On

Perhaps Alaric is in Purgatory so he can tell Landon about Hope, which will make him want to figure out how to get back. In fact, it seems like more than just a coincidence that Landon and Alaric are stuck in Purgatory with the one supernatural being who can bring the dead back to life. Maybe the plan will be to return Ted to Necromancer status, so everyone can bust out of Purgatory prison. All we know is they better hurry because Hope is terrifying.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.