Can Dark Josie Defeat Hope, or Is the Tribrid Unstoppable?

First, we need to dig into the history of both Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Hope (Danielle Rose Russell). We'll start with Josie.

Josie and her twin sister Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) are part of the Gemini coven, a very powerful group of witches. They've been around for more than 2,000 years and are siphons, meaning they have no magic of their own. They have to absorb magic from another magical being. This could prove useful when it comes to Hope.