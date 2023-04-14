Home > Television > Stream & Chill > HBO Max Source: HBO 'Barry' Season 4 Sees the Titular Hitman in Prison — Does He Ever Get Out? Season 4 of 'Barry' kicks off with the titular hitman in prison for his crimes. Is there a chance Barry will get out of jail? Let's find out. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 14 2023, Published 4:11 p.m. ET

After years of getting away scot-free, depressed wannabe actor Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) is about to face the most severe punishment of his life: Prison. The fictional hitman will be there at the start of the fourth and final season of the acclaimed crime dramedy Barry, but is there a chance he'll break out?

It's hard to tell, but fans have their theories. So, does Barry get out of jail in Season 4? Or, does Bill Hader — creator, writer, director, and star of the series — pull off the unthinkable and make Barry remain in prison?

So, does Barry get out of jail in Season 4?

Since the season has yet to premiere, it's unclear if Barry gets out of jail in Season 4 of Barry. Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped Redditors from theorizing about the main character's whereabouts in the final season.

"Anyone have a feeling they’ll do something bold and have Barry be in prison the entire season, while still following the other characters' storylines?" one fan asked in the show's subreddit. Reddit user Zercon-Flagpole replied that it's "likely going to be the case based on what Bill Hader said about the Season 3 finale."

"[Bill] talked about not wanting to keep having Barry evade arrest to the point where it's completely unbelievable, and his feeling that Barry isn't a criminal mastermind who would be able to perpetually stay one step ahead," the Redditor said. "I think having him break out of what I'd imagine must be a maximum security prison or get out on some absurd technicality would really contradict that."

They added, "I don't think there will be a trial. I think we're probably going to learn that, with Cousineau's help, Jim Moss went to the LAPD with a pretty solid case against Barry which they proceeded to seal with a sting operation. In the Season 4 trailer, when Gene says, 'Hey Barry? I got you,' I think we should take that literally."

On the other hand, some fans believe Barry will somehow get out of jail: "Purely based on the previous seasons, Barry will spend little to no time in jail," a fan wrote in the subreddit. "A primary theme of the show is Barry (and Sally and Gene) being rewarded for terrible behavior after being good doesn't pan out. Every season ends at high carnage, only to find out there weren't negative consequences.

OH MY GOD WHAT IF BARRY MEETS SAUL GOODMAN IN PRISON AND THEY HELP EACH OTHER GET OUT pic.twitter.com/I4UPmDyOGU — 𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐚 (@wishfulune) March 7, 2023 The best theory ever.

"I think he will break out/be broken out/ or just get out of jail somehow," a second Redditor commented. "It doesn't serve his character arc to just rot in jail forever. Barry isn't a bad/evil person — I know that could be argued based on its subjectiveness, but it seems clear to me that this has been established in the storyline, punctuated by Albert saying he isn't an evil person."