Barry follows the titular Barry Berkman (Bill Hader). Depressed over making a living as a professional assassin, Barry finds a new calling in local theater in Los Angeles. He joins the likes of aspiring actress Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg) in an acting class run by Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) and tries to have a fresh start as an actor.

Unfortunately, Barry's involvements with the Chechen mob ensure that his old life is never far behind. And NoHo Hank insists on keeping Barry on the attack.

But why is he called NoHo Hank? Here's what we know.