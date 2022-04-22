Logo
Home > Tv > HBO Max
Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank in 'Barry'
Source: HBO

Why Is He Called "NoHo Hank" in 'Barry'? Here's What to Know

By

Apr. 22 2022, Published 6:26 p.m. ET

There's a palpable amount of comedy that delicately balances out the gritty and intense drama of Barry on HBO. A lot of that comedy comes from NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan). Since the 2018 premiere of the critically acclaimed series, the Chechen mobster has become the show's breakout character. Hank stands out as an upbeat and quirky presence amidst a dark and brutal series.

Article continues below advertisement

Barry follows the titular Barry Berkman (Bill Hader). Depressed over making a living as a professional assassin, Barry finds a new calling in local theater in Los Angeles. He joins the likes of aspiring actress Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg) in an acting class run by Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) and tries to have a fresh start as an actor.

Unfortunately, Barry's involvements with the Chechen mob ensure that his old life is never far behind. And NoHo Hank insists on keeping Barry on the attack.

But why is he called NoHo Hank? Here's what we know.

NoHo Hank
Source: HBO

NoHo Hank

Article continues below advertisement

Why is he called "NoHo Hank" in 'Barry'?

NoHo Hank is a main character in Barry, introduced in the very first episode as a member of the Chechen mob. Despite the violence and seriousness that comes with the mobster lifestyle, Hank is uncharacteristically optimistic and upbeat. From the get-go, he's all too giddy to work with an assassin as skilled as Barry. Unlike his colleagues, he exudes a sunny disposition and an overt naïveté that are incredibly unbecoming of someone deeply involved with a sect of the mob.

Interestingly enough, we don't really have a hint of a real name for him. We can reasonably presume that his first name is indeed Hank, but in lieu of a formal full name, he is often only referred to as either "NoHo Hank" or simply "Hank."

The term "NoHo" is actually a casual abbreviation of the neighborhood name "North Hollywood." North Hollywood is a neighborhood in Los Angeles, where Barry mainly takes place. Hank's nickname refers to the neighborhood with which he is closely associated.

Article continues below advertisement

Though that's a reasonable explanation for the etymology of his nickname, that certainly doesn't explain how he earned it. After all, his former leader Goran (Glenn Fleshler) isn't necessarily called "NoHo Goran." As of now, we don't know how the name stuck with Hank, but we're just happy to continue the ride with him.

Barry and NoHo Hank
Source: HBO

Barry and NoHo Hank

Article continues below advertisement

NoHo Hank is set to return in the long-awaited third season of Barry. NoHo Hank became the new leader of the Chechen mafia in Season 2. Despite his best efforts to assert his authority, he couldn't help but maintain his polite and happy-go-lucky attitude — all while making more than a few missteps as leader.

We can't wait to see NoHo Hank continue failing upwards. The third season of Barry will premiere on April 24 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Boy Meets Boy in Netflix's Charming Coming-of-Age Series 'Heartstopper' — Is It Based on a Book?

We're Ready for Martha Mitchell in the Watergate Series 'Gaslit' — Is It a True Story?

Who Plays Alan's Grandma Agnes in Season 2 of Netflix's 'Russian Doll'?

More From Distractify

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.