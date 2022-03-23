Here's a Recap of Season 2 of 'Barry' to Prepare for the Long-Awaited Season 3

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of Barry on HBO.

After a lengthy production marked by considerable delays, the third season of Barry is finally set to arrive on HBO in April 2022. The new season had barely entered table reads when it, along with several other productions, was forced to shut down during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Since it's been so long since Season 2 hit the streaming platform, a recap is definitely in order.