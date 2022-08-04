Rumors of HBO Max Getting Canceled Are Sending Us Straight Into the Abyss!

AT&T is of course WarnerMedia's parent company who in turn owns HBO and HBO Max. Now you see where this is going. Prior to the merger, we learned that "Discovery Plus and HBO Max will eventually be combined into a single streamer with ad-free and ad-light options, rather than offering the two services as a bundle." This usually spells trouble for some content, like the new Batgirl movie which was recently canned. A Warner Bros spokesperson claimed this decision was "strategic" in relation to the DC Universe and HBO Max, per The Hollywood Reporter. Could more shows be next, or possibly HBO Max entirely?