Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Kelly Rowland Talks Motherhood and Boundaries: "I Don't Play When It Comes to My Kids" (EXCLUSIVE) Kelly Rowland doesn't play about her kids — or about prioritizing play at home. She got candid about her family in an exclusive interview with Distractify! By Pretty Honore May 25 2023, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

I’ma let y’all finish, but Kelly Rowland is and forever will be that girl — argue with ya mama, not us. One-third of the iconic Destiny’s Child girl group, the singer first rose to fame in the mid-90s and she’s been locked in ever since. From her now-viral TikTok hit “Like This” to her timeless 2002 single with Nelly, Kelly has dominated the airwaves for more than two decades.

With years of experience under her belt, the powerhouse came, saw, and conquered the charts — now, she’s keeping that same energy when it comes to motherhood. She sat down for a chat with Distractify, where shared how her kids really feel about their mom being a global superstar. Plus, Kelly got candid about setting boundaries and prioritizing play in her household.

“Mommy’s just Mommy, period”: Kelly Rowland’s kids are unfazed by her global superstardom.

After a long day of being a boss, Kelly comes home to Tim Weatherspoon and their two kids, Titan and Noah. While she is an R&B icon in our eyes, to her kids, Kelly said, “Mommy's just mommy, period.” When asked how her kids responded to seeing her on-screen or on stage with Beyonce and Michelle Williams, the Merry Liddle Christmas star told us, “They don't even think about it like that, to be honest.”

“Me and the girls are family. So with us being family, it’s like, 'Oh, it’s Auntie Bey Bey,' or 'It’s Auntie MiMi,' you know, it's that,” Kelly added. Given her massive fame, living a lowkey life has never really been an option for the Destiny’s Child singer. However, after welcoming her first child, Kelly became even more diligent about protecting her peace and her family’s privacy.

Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland on protecting her families’ privacy: “I don’t play when it comes to my kids.”

Because Kelly’s kids have spent most of their life in the spotlight, they’re no strangers to the paparazzi. Though keeping her kids out of the public eye hasn’t been easy, Kelly and her husband have a solution. “It’s more so about teaching our kids about boundaries. [It’s] just as simple as that,” Kelly said.

“I don't play when it comes to my kids,” Kelly told Distractify. “And when I am out in public, the same way I would respect someone else's space, I would encourage someone to respect [that] this is now just not my space — it's my kids’ space.”

Although she has way more clout than the average mom, Kelly said most people have been considerate about those boundaries. “I've come across so many people who do that. They have been so kind,” Kelly said, adding, “I think that it's a mutual respect [for] women as mothers and I appreciate it.”

Kelly doesn’t play about her family, but she definitely makes time for play in her household. And she recently teamed up with FamilyGuard to help other families follow suit.

