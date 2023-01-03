'90s R&B Singer Chilli Is Dating This 'Boy Meets World' Star

Just after we rang in the new year, news reports confirmed that love is in the air for famed R&B singer, Rozanda “Chilli” Thomas. The entertainer rose to fame as one-third of the Grammy-award-winning '90s girl’s group, TLC.

Although the group retired following the death of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, Chilli has stayed in the spotlight — this is especially true since she announced that she’s dating another longtime entertainer. So who’s Chilli’s new boyfriend? Read on to find out!