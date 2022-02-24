Matthew Lawrence Is an Actor and '90s Icon — What's His Net Worth?

Actress and DWTS pro Cheryl Burke and her hubby of nearly three years, Matthew Lawrence, are headed for divorce. Cheryl submitted the necessary paperwork at a Los Angeles courthouse on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, the latest reports reveal.

Cheryl and Matthew, a successful actor with appearances in Boy Meets World and Mrs. Doubtfire, were first introduced on the set of DWTS in 2006. They started dating in February 2007, only to split in 2008. They reunited in 2017, eventually marrying on May 23, 2019.